$317.00 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $317.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $318.70 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,741,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 553,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,901,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

