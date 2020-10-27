$360.93 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $360.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $359.17 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $378.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE NS opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $573,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.