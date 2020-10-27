$361.89 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $361.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.04 million and the lowest is $356.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $394.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

