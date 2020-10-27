$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.