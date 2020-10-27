$5.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $5.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.37 million to $19.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.06 million, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

