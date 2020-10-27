$756.53 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $756.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.30 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $906.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,810,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,901 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,392. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

