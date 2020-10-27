$77.46 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) to post sales of $77.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $86.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $121.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $297.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are going to reverse split on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.