$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.