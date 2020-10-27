$972.63 Million in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post sales of $972.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their target price on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

