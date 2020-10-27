AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Trading Down 0.3%

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.