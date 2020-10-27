Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)’s share price fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.53. 8,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Absolute Core Strategy ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Absolute Core Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 26.42% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

