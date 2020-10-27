AdvisorShares DWA FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Shares Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares DWA FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)’s share price were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 10,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

