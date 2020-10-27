AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

