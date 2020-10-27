AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AGNC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

