Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.59 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

