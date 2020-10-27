American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

