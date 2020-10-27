Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Shares Down 5.1%

Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 925,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,122,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

