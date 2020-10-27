Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

