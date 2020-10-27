Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

