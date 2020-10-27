Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $150.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.01 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.89 million to $680.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $863.62 million, with estimates ranging from $759.57 million to $969.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

