Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

