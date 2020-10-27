Analysts Offer Predictions for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

