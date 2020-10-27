Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 27th (ADVM, AIH, AIMC, ALGT, AROW, ATOM, BANR, BASI, BCOR, BCOV)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 27th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $247.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

