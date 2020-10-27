Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI):

10/27/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern. Nonetheless, Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment.”

10/21/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/6/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, it boasts solid capital position on which it deploys capital effectively. However, it is exposed to cat loss, inducing earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

SIGI stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 237.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

