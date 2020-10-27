Analyzing Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) and Magellan Health (OTCMKTS:MGLN)

Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Optimum Care alerts:

This table compares Optimum Care and Magellan Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A Magellan Health 2.20% 7.74% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Optimum Care and Magellan Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimum Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Magellan Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Magellan Health has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Magellan Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Health is more favorable than Optimum Care.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optimum Care and Magellan Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magellan Health $7.16 billion 0.27 $55.90 million $3.73 20.49

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Optimum Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Magellan Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Optimum Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Optimum Care has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Health has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magellan Health beats Optimum Care on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optimum Care Company Profile

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine. It also contracts with state Medicaid agencies, and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to manage care for beneficiaries under Medicaid and Medicare programs, such as healthcare and long-term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. It offers pharmacy benefit management services, such as pharmaceutical dispensing services; pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs; clinical and formulary management programs; medical pharmacy management programs; and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimum Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimum Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.