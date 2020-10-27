Analyzing Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seadrill Partners and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Pioneer Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services -34.94% -117.81% -19.35%

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Pioneer Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.