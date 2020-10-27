ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $835.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

