Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) versus Erie Indemnity (OTCMKTS:ERIE) Head to Head Review

Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arista Investors and Erie Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Erie Indemnity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Arista Investors has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Investors and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A Erie Indemnity 11.76% 25.86% 14.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Investors and Erie Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 4.27 $316.82 million $6.06 37.79

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Arista Investors on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

