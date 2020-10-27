Arweave Market Capitalization Tops $85.52 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00019124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $85.52 million and $2.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

