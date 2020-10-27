B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Fabrinet’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

