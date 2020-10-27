B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

BTG stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

