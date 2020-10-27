Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

