Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,459.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.