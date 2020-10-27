Berry Petroleum (BRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. On average, analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

