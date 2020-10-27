Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $12,380.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00089259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00236459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.01308203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00129596 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.