Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

