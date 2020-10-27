Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

