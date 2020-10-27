BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

