BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. BOMB has a total market cap of $775,432.37 and $75,106.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00006324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13,324.87 or 0.99511344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 916,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,767 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

