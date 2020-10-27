Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

BYD opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

