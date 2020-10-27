Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.75 ($71.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR BNR opened at €53.94 ($63.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12-month high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

