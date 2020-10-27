Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $221.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.50 million and the lowest is $214.30 million. LivaNova posted sales of $268.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $925.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 101.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

