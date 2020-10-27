Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $6.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $26.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 552,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

