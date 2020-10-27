Brokerages Expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

