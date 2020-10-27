Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

