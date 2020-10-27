Brokers Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several other analysts have also commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,640,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

