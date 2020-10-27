Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($2.14). The company had revenue of C$10.22 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.