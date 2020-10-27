Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBU opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 834,913 shares of company stock worth $6,074,412 over the last three months.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

