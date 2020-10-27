BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

