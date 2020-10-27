CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $157,003.90 and $85.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00089287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.01312208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00129503 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

